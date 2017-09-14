Man charged with intoxicated driving causing death for July crash in Grand Rapids

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man with a history of speeding offenses has been ordered to stand trial for a deadly alcohol-involved crash in late July at a Grand Rapids intersection.

Aaron Leon Smalley, 21, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. Grand Rapids police say Smalley was under the influence of alcohol when he failed to stop at a red flashing light at the intersection of Lake Drive and East Beltline Avenue SE.

His vehicle, traveling east on Lake Drive, collided with a car heading north on East Beltline Avenue about 5:30 a.m. The driver of the northbound car, 29-year-old Tony Cason, was on his way home from work. The impact sent his vehicle into a ravine. Cason was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cason lived in Grand Rapids and had a two-year-old daughter.

Smalley was booked into the Kent County Jail two weeks ago. He is being held on a $50,000, 10 percent bond. He waived a probable cause hearing this week in Grand Rapids District Court, sending the felony case to Kent County Circuit Court.

Smalley was ticketed for speeding in Grand Rapids just three days before the deadly July 29 crash, according to Michigan Secretary of State records. He’s been cited three times since June for driving too fast, state records show.

If convicted of operating under the influence causing death, Smalley faces up to 15 years in prison.

