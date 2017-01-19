Man charged with providing drugs used in Holland overdose death

(Photo: WZZM)

HOLLAND, MICH. (WZZM) - A suspected heroin dealer is facing a federal charge for providing a combination of fentanyl and heroin that led to the overdose death of a 30-year-old woman last May at a Holland motel.

A federal indictment accuses Kenneth Allen of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances causing death. He faces two other charges of distribution of heroin. Allen, who was arrested last month in Allegan, has a federal court appearance scheduled for next week.

Authorities linked Allen to a May 10 overdose death at Wooden Shoe Motel along U.S. 31 in Holland. Police identified the victim as Melanie L. Streicher. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Allen is accused of conspiring with others to distribute quantities of heroin and fentanyl which led to the woman’s death.

Streicher is one of at least a dozen people who died in Ottawa County in 2016 from an opioid overdose.

It’s an issue brought to the forefront earlier this week by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder during his State of the State address in Lansing.

“A problem area we have is opioid abuse,’’ Snyder said. “Since 2009, we’ve seen a doubling of heroin overdoses. That’s unacceptable. We need to do better.’’

Outgoing U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles agrees. Miles, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, leaves office on Friday, Jan. 20.

“Heroin was a game changer,’’ Miles said. “We knew prescription pain killers, that abuse was out there. But that turned into a heroin epidemic. And you’ve seen overdoses in pocket communities nationwide. Urban. Suburban. Rural. It’s hitting every demographic.’’

Kent and Ottawa counties have confirmed 26 overdose deaths caused by opioids, such as heroin, in 2016. Those numbers are expected to climb as lab results come in on dozens of pending cases. Suspected overdose deaths in general for the two counties are more than 70, preliminary reports for 2016 show.

Allen is the third person charged in recent months for fatal overdose deaths in Kent and Ottawa counties.

In August, Jordan-Luke Vandenbosch was ordered to stand trial for delivery of a controlled substance causing death. He’s accused of injecting 34-year-old Joshua Price with heroin in early May at the victim’s home near Cedar Springs. The victim’s wife was charged with providing the heroin that led to Price’s death. Vandenbosch and Bonnie Price have appearances scheduled later this month in Kent County Circuit Court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in June charged 29-year-old Chad Hiler with distribution of fentanyl causing death for a fatal opioid overdose in Dec. 2014. The 21-year-old victim died in Kent County’s Cannon Township. That case is pending.

“We’ve made it a priority that the heroin distributor-dealer, we’re going to prosecute them federally,’’ Miles said. “If someone is a career offender, drug dealer, and they sell heroin that causes someone to die, they can receive a life sentence.’’

