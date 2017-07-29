Man dies while working in Caledonia Farmers Elevator

Fire truck responding to an emergency at night. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CALEDONIA, MICH. - A 56-year-old man was found dead after an accident at the Caledonia Farmers Elevator, according to the Kent County Sheriff Department.

Daniel Hibma was working Saturday July 29, before he was involved in an accident that required the combined efforts of Caledonia and Kentwood Fire Departments to recover his body.

Life Ambulance pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was discovered by a coworker who drove by and noticed Hibma had not completed his work, which was unusual. The coworker searched the building before calling for emergency rescue. Crews arrived at the scene around 3:10 p.m. and the investigation is still on going.

