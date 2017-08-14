WZZM
Man drapes American flag with a swastika on overpass in Grand Rapids

Flag on overpass in GR

Emma Nicolas, WZZM 6:52 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man draped an American flag with a swastika on it over highway 196 on Monday August 8, 2017.

Grand Rapids police were dispatched to the Coit Avenue NE overpass around 6:50 a.m. after callers spotted the man leaving the scene.

Police recovered the flag and it will now become a part of further investigation.

Police said the suspect is allegedly a 20-year-old male with black hair, last seen wearing a leather jacket.

The suspect has yet to be located. 

