Man drapes American flag with a swastika on overpass in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man draped an American flag with a swastika on it over highway 196 on Monday August 8, 2017.
Grand Rapids police were dispatched to the Coit Avenue NE overpass around 6:50 a.m. after callers spotted the man leaving the scene.
Police recovered the flag and it will now become a part of further investigation.
Police said the suspect is allegedly a 20-year-old male with black hair, last seen wearing a leather jacket.
The suspect has yet to be located.
