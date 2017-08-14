Man drapes American flag with a swastika on overpass

(Photo: Nicolas, Emma, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man draped an American flag with a swastika on it over highway 196 on Monday August 8, 2017.

Grand Rapids police were dispatched to the Coit Avenue NE overpass around 6:50 a.m. after callers spotted the man leaving the scene.

Police recovered the flag and it will now become a part of further investigation. Police said the suspect is allegedly a 20-year-old male with black hair, last seen wearing a leather jacket. The suspect has yet to be located.

© 2017 WZZM-TV