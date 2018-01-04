Man ejected from snowmobile while trying to cross street

Snowmobile trail in fresh snow, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 49-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was ejected from his snowmobile yesterday evening.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 6:17 p.m., a Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the crash on West Howard City-Edmore Road just west of Federal Road.

The snowmobiler was traveling south on the White Pine Trail when he tried to cross the road in front of a pickup truck driven by a 29-year-old St. Johns man.

The truck was unable to avoid a collision. The snowmobiler was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

