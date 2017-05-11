Man gets 30-70 years for shooting death in Wyoming last year

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man who pleaded no contest to gunning down his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend at a Wyoming apartment complex and then peddling away on a bike was sentenced today to between 30 and 70 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Angel Villegas-Guzman, 23, of Grand Rapids, entered a plea Monday, April 10 just as his trial was set to begin in Kent County Circuit Court. He also entered a plea to a weapons offense for the May 2016 shooting.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock ordered on Thursday, May 11, that Villegas-Guzman also serve a mandatory two-year term for using as gun during a felony. He will first have to complete that sentence before the murder sentence begins.

Police say the victim was shot at Crossroads Apartments near 44th Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Ky’ro Marques Garnett.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

