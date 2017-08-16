Man gets life in prison for murder on GRCC campus

Marcus Bivins, 19 (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Kent County judge today sentenced a man to life in prison for murdering a woman on the campus of Grand Rapids Community College.

A jury found Marcus Bivins guilty of stabbing 34-year-old Jeannie Huntoon to death.

Police say Bivins killed her just for the sake of killing. He dragged her body across the GRCC campus, hiding it near a parking ramp on Bostwick Avenue.

The jury rejected Bivins' attorneys' attempt at an insanity defense.

Huntoon's mother spoke at the hearing, talking about her daughter's life -- and the man who took it from her.

"Prison is actually too good for this man," she said at the sentencing Wednesday. "I got to say what i had to say, I got it out. I did that for my daughter, she's in presence with us, she's strong, I'm strong, I had to be strong for my daughter."

Bivins was convicted of first-degree murder, meaning there is a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole

