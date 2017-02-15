Man gets prison for embezzlement that forced Kentwood company to close

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A Kentwood man, like his daughter, is heading to prison for embezzling from a trucking company, forcing the business to close.

Sakib Kajtezovic, 46, earlier pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement charges after his trial had gotten underway.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Donald A. Johnston this week sentenced the Bosnian immigrant to between 1½ and 20 years in prison and ordered that he pay more than $306,000 in restitution.

His daughter, 25-year-old Ilderina Kajtezovic, was sentenced last month to between two and 20 years in prison for embezzlement of $100,000 or more.

The embezzlement played out over several months in 2015 at AA Transportation. The trucking company on Broadmoor Avenue SE lost more than $300,000, forcing it to close.

Father and daughter were arrested last year, accused of submitting fraudulent invoices and transactions with a billing company in excess of $750,000. The pair worked at the trucking company at the time of the embezzlement. They signed for $100,000 in loans in the name of AA Transportation, court records show.

Bond was initially set at $1 million because the two are from Bosnia and were considered flight risks. The amount was reduced and both remained free on bond as their cases advanced through court. A bond restriction required that they surrender their passports.

“There was also fraudulent credit card purchases attributed to both and also partook in the submission of fraudulent invoices and transactions’’ in excess of $750,000, Kentwood Detective Amol Huprikar wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

