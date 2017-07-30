Man killed after car strikes 'party bus' on I-75 in Troy

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

TROY, MICH. - Troy Police are currently investigating a fatal car crash, which involved a "party bus," early Sunday morning on northbound I-75 just south of Adams.

At approximately 3 a.m., a yellow 2003 Pontiac Sunfire, which was traveling on the highway's shoulder, struck a "party bus" that had pulled over due to mechanical issues, police said.

The passenger in the Pontiac, a 22-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene and removed from the vehicle by the Troy Fire Department. His body was transported to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office. The Pontiac's driver, also a 22-year-old male, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak by Alliance Mobile Health. The two were the only people in the car.

There were 24 people on the "party bus" that was struck. Eight of them incurred minor injuries. They were treated at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac.

Two lanes of I-75 were closed for approximately 3.5 hours early this morning as Troy Police and members of the South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, a multi-jurisdictional unit, looked into the crash.

Alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor, according to Troy Police, who say the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

Detroit Free Press