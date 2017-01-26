Man killed by deputies had 'history of mental illness'

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kent County Sheriff's Department said Thursday, Jan. 26, the man who was shot and killed by deputies had a history of mental illness.

The man killed was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Sper. Sper's family along with The Kent County Sheriff's department issued a joint statement.

According to the statement, Sper was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was actively working to rehabilitate himself the last decade.

Kent County jail records show he was booked on a larceny charge on Jan. 18 and was released sometime Tuesday, Jan. 26.

When officers arrived on the scene Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's department's statement, Sper and his brother were already separated.

The officers did know about Sper's manic. Officers issued orders that were not followed and a truggle between the officers Sper broke out which ended in the shooting death of Sper.



Wyoming Police are investigating the shooting to see if further charges need to be filed. One of the deputies involved suffered minor injures

The Sper family asks for donations to be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which supports hundreds of thousands of families while raising awareness about mental illness.

Gordon Beedle is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

