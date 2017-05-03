Man missing since Feburary found, police suspect suicide

Brian Jorgensen went missing in early February, and family hopes any information can lead to his finding. (Photo: Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The body of a Kent County man missing since early February has been found.

Brian Jorgensen, 47, was last seen in Grand Rapids walking on Ann Street Northwest near Alpine.

Kent County officials tell us his body was found Saturday morning near 3 Mile and Walker Avenue in a wooded area.

Although the autopsy report is not completed, Jorgensen's death is believed to be a suicide.

