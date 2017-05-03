Man missing since Feburary found, police suspect suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The body of a Kent County man missing since early February has been found.
Brian Jorgensen, 47, was last seen in Grand Rapids walking on Ann Street Northwest near Alpine.
►Related: Sister on missing Sparta man: 'People just don't go poof'
Kent County officials tell us his body was found Saturday morning near 3 Mile and Walker Avenue in a wooded area.
Although the autopsy report is not completed, Jorgensen's death is believed to be a suicide.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs