Man shot by Kent County deputy arraigned on two weapons charges

Cordero Barnes in court via video call on Monday, Aug. 21. (Photo: John Hogan, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man who got out of prison in April after serving time on two weapons offenses is back behind bars, charged with illegal possession of a handgun that led to him being shot by a Kent County deputy sheriff on Friday.

“Sorry, I’m trying to keep from puking right now,’’ 26-year-old Cordero Eugene Barnes said during his video arraignment Monday in 63rd District Court. “I was shot and they giving me antibiotics.’’

Barnes, his arm bandaged from a gunshot wound, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Judge Sara Smolenski ordered that he be held on a $250,000 bond. Barnes will be in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 5.

The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop in a parking lot at the corner of 76th Street and South Division Avenue in Kent County’s Gaines Township.

►Related: Suspect with gun shot by officer after attempting to run

A sheriff’s deputy reported seeing suspicious activity from the passenger seat of the car. The deputy asked the passenger, identified as Barnes, to step out of the car.

The deputy noticed a handgun in the man’s waistband and a struggled ensued, the sheriff’s department said. The deputy fired two rounds, one of which struck Barnes.

The shooting investigation is being handled by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Barnes, who was born in Benton Harbor but spent much of his life in Kent County, told the judge he is living with family in Grandville. Barnes has been in trouble since the age of 17 when he and three others were arrested for breaking into cars in the Grandville area.

He was prosecuted on two larceny charges for the July, 2008 car break-ins. In one case, a digital camera and cell phone were taken. Barnes was also charged with first-degree home invasion for his role in a Grandville home break-in that netted a laptop computer.

He was sentenced to jail and probation in the three cases, but saw additional jail time for violating terms of probation.

Barnes was sent to prison in Sept. 2010 for receiving and concealing a weapon in Kent County. He got out in 2013, but was arrested the following year for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. The two charges out of Saginaw County mirror what he is now facing in Kent County.

Barnes was sent to prison in Oct. 2014; he was discharged from the Department of Corrections in April.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV