Man suffering from traumatic brain injury missing in Grand Rapids

Laurie Zavitz (Photo: Provided by GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and becomes easily disoriented and confused is missing in the Grand rapids area.

According to Grand Rapids Police Department, Laurie Zavitz, 61, of Muskegon, walked away from the Hope Network located on East Beltline Avenue SE around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Zavitz suffers from a brain injury that leaves him easily confused and disoriented. He is also not familiar with the Grand Rapids area and may be in danger.

Police say Zavitz is a 5-foot-7 white man with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored blazer, button up shirt and dark pants. Police also shared a photo of Zavitz for reference.

If anyone sees Laurie Zavitz, they are encourages to contact GRPD at 616-456-3400.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

