Search suspended for man swept out to sea in Depoe Bay

Crews search for a man who was swept off rocks in Depoe Bay. (Photo: Depoe Bay Fire Dist., KGW)

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended their search for a man who was swept out to sea in Depoe Bay Thursday morning.

The man, who is in his 40s, was living in Newport but was from Mexico. He's presumed dead and crews don't anticipate resuming the search on Friday.

Crews searched for the man on the ground and from a helicopter. He disappeared at around 11:20 a.m. The Depoe Bay Fire District said he was swept off rocks in downtown Depoe Bay. Witnesses told police the man stepped over the sea wall to look at the ocean and was swept off the rocks.

Firefighters and @USCGPacificNW searching for person swep off rocks in downtown Depoe Bay...DON’T JUMP WALLS, IT’S DANGEROUS!! pic.twitter.com/h6lCNlXurl — Depoe Bay Fire Dist. (@DepoeBayFire) January 18, 2018

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning Thursday for Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties. The National Weather Service expected breaking waves of 35-45 feet.

In Lincoln City, Ore., a woman was knocked down and injured by a sneaker wave.

Photos: Huge waves at Cape Kiwanda

© 2018 KGW-TV