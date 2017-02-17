Man who admitted to trashing hotel on Dr. Phil show pleads guilty to federal charge

(Photo: DuPage County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A man who trashed a hotel room in southwest Michigan last summer, then talked about it on the Dr. Phil show, pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 17 to a federal charge of malicious destruction of property.

Federal prosecutors wanted to use the Dr. Phil television interview to buttress their case against Matthew T. Bruce, who was indicted for the August rampage at Four Winds Casino Resort in Berrien County.

In a segment entitled “A House on Fire, A Dog in Flames – Our Brother is Out of Control,’’ Bruce talked about the incident at the resort, providing what amounted to a treasure trove of evidence for the government.

The case was set for trial next month. Bruce opted to plead guilty to malicious destruction of personal property of the Pokagon Band of Pottawatomi Indians, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. The plea still has to be accepted by U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff.

Bruce was with his wife at the casino the weekend of Aug. 10 when tribal police were called to investigate a report of a man “walking outside the resort, wearing only his underwear,’’ court records show.

When police caught up with the man, later identified as Bruce, he “informed them that he had been invited to appear on the Dr. Phil show and was on his way to Los Angeles, California,’’ according to court documents.

Tribal police took Bruce to Michigan City, Indiana, where he was picked up by an Uber driver and transported to the airport and eventually to Los Angeles, court records show.

About the time police were taking Bruce to Indiana, casino staff received complaints that a middle-aged man had made inappropriate comments to young girls near the casino pool. Bruce’s wife then reported that he went into their hotel room and proceeded to break a flat-screen TV, punch holes in the walls and damage mirrors, doors and carpet in the hotel room, according to federal court records.

Bruce’s wife told police she thought he “may have serious mental health issues,’’ court records show. He was not interviewed, but did appear on the Dr. Phil show for a segment that aired Sept. 16.

“During the show he talked about his visit to the casino and proceeded to admit that he had damaged the hotel room,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery J. Davis wrote in court documents asking the judge to allow the TV segment as evidence. “If need be, an employee of the Dr. Phil show can be called to testify.’’

The syndicated television show featuring psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw made its debut in 2002.

