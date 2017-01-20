(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A man on probation for using drugs is heading to prison for shooting a 32-year-old woman who walked into a domestic fight at a Wyoming home last year.

Samuel Earl Lee Sr., 54, was sentenced Friday to a minimum of 11 years up to 16-½ years in prison for attempted murder. That term will begin after he completes a mandatory two-year sentence for using a gun during a felony.

The shooting occurred in the predawn hours of Jan. 21, 2016 on Meyer Avenue near Poster Street SW. The shooting followed a domestic dispute between Lee and his girlfriend.

The victim was coming downstairs to investigate the argument when she was shot. The victim is related to Lee’s girlfriend.

He was also charged with firing shots through a bathroom door at the girlfriend, who was not injured.

Lee told investigators he “snapped’' and called the shooting an accident.

He was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, felony use of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

Lee was placed on probation for a year in October, 2015 for a drug conviction in Kent County.

He has two prior convictions in Saginaw County. He was sentenced in Feb. 2005 to between 2 ½ to 7 ½ years in prison for obtaining money under false pretenses.

