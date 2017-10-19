Marijuana dispensary operator convicted of racketeering, faces two decades in prison

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A woman accused of running an illegal medical marijuana dispensary north of Grand Rapids was convicted Thursday of numerous felony charges that could put her in prison for up to 20 years.

Kent County jurors found 52-year-old Susan M. Bond guilty of five charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise and racketeering, for a business shuttered last year on Plainfield Avenue near Five Mile Road NE.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon. They reached a verdict mid-afternoon Thursday.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Rossi, who presided over the two-week trial, ordered she be held on a $100,000 bond pending her sentencing date in mid-November.

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Boer said Bond headed a multi-million-dollar marijuana business in Kent County’s Plainfield Township. The Provision Center was among seven locations visited by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team on Nov. 28.

Defense attorney Michael Komorn said Bond did nothing illegal. The investigation was launched after Bond called police to report embezzlement from her business, he told jurors.

“And they flip it around and make it a mobster crime,’’ Komorn said in opening statements last week. “At no point are you going to hear that my client delivered marijuana to anybody.’’

Members of the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team launched the probe in the summer of 2016. Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 14, 2016, the business took in more than $647,000; Bond pocketed about $137,000, Boer said.

Bond used proceeds to pay rent and salaries and invest in supplies, Boer told jurors.

She was found guilty of racketeering and conducting a criminal enterprise – felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Jurors also convicted Bond of two counts of delivery/manufacture of marijuana, a four-year felony, and maintaining a drug house, which carries a two-year term.

© 2017 WZZM-TV