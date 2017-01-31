Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss in the WZZM 13 studio on February 16, 2016. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss issued a statement saying that she is 'disheartened and deeply concerned' by the president's travel order.

Below is a copy of her full statement:

I am disheartened and deeply concerned by the President’s executive order on immigrants and refugees. This does not reflect the values of our community.



The City of Grand Rapids is proud to be an active member of the Welcoming Michigan initiative. As a Welcoming City, we have expressed our cooperation, respect and compassion among all in our community, inclusive of immigrants and non-immigrants alike. I am proud that, as a community, we embrace and celebrate the fabric of our city and that we work together to ensure that Grand Rapids is an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone.



My colleagues on the City Commission and I, along with City staff, are continuously working on ways to ensure that Grand Rapids remains a welcoming and inclusive community where all residents feel safe. As a City Commission, we recently approved accepting all countries' Consular Identification Cards as an official ID. This allows immigrants to open bank accounts, get library cards and sign up for utilities such as water service and trash removal.



The City is working closely with key local partners to produce outcomes that have a positive impact on our immigrant community. This includes making sure immigrants have the education and information they need to be fully engaged in the local community.



In addition, a group of community stakeholders convened by the Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission is working on action plans for making our city more welcoming to immigrants.



Working together, we can ensure that all residents feel at home in Grand Rapids.”



- Mayor Rosalynn Bliss

