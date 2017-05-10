MDOC's 'Agent of the Year' killed in Livingston County crash

Candice Dunn (Photo: Provided)

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Correction's 2017 Parole/Probation Agent of the Year was one of five killed on Tuesday night in the fiery crash in Livingston County.

Oakland County Probation Agent Candice Dunn, was returning home from the MDOC's Employee Appreciation Banquet in East Lansing on Tuesday evening. She and four others were killed in a two car crash in Livingston County. Three other people were critically injured.

At the banquet, she was honored for her dedication to helping those under her supervision and her commitment to improving her community.

“We are devastated by the loss of Agent Candice Dunn, whose passion for her work changed so many lives for the better,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “Her ambition and her drive to make Michigan a better and safer place will leave a lasting impact on our department.”

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a statement on Dunn's death, saying "[Dunn] will be remembered for that immense dedication to improving the lives of others and to making her community a better place. Our thoughts and prayers are with Agent Dunn's family, friends and colleagues in this very difficult time."

Dunn was named the department’s 2017 Agent of the Year in April, and said at the time that she felt humbled to receive the award. She served MDOC for 12 years, working with the Eastern District Probation Office, Troy Probation Office and as a Drug Court Agent in Wayne County.

Dunn joined the Oakland County Probation Office in Pontiac in December 2015, as an agent overseeing the Urban Drug Court and Sobriety Court programs. She also served as a trainer to her colleagues and a criminal justice instructor at South University in Novi.

She was a leader in efforts to give back to the community and organized drives to help feed hungry families and provide gifts to those in need during the holidays.

