Memorial held for Muskegon Hts teen murdered in 2013

Kentae Jones

MUSKEGON HTS, MICH. - In Muskegon Hts. family and friends of Kentae Jones gathered on Tuesday to remember the young man on the fourth anniversary of his death. Jones was 18-years-old when he was shot and killed on Sixth Street in Muskegon Heights.

Every year, a vigil is held at the home where he was killed, where community members held candles and released red balloons in his memory. Jones five year old son was also there.

Prosecutors say Jones was killed in a gang retaliation. I siah Spears is serving 18 to 65 year prison sentence for second degree murder and an additional gang charge in Jones' death.

