Memorial planned for Caledonia man killed in work-related accident

CALEDONIA, MICH. - A local community is working together to remember a man taken far too soon. Dan Hibma died last month in what authorities call an industrial accident at the Caledonia Farmers Elevator.

Those with the Family Tavern in Caledonia are still reeling after losing one of their regulars.

"I think between us here at the Tavern and also those at the Caledonia Elevator, we definitely lost a little pep on our step," Jodi Vander Velde, Tavern owner, and friend of Hibma, said.

Last month Hibma died while cleaning a grain elevator at work. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Hibma died from an apparent engulfment and suffocation.

"When you lose someone you love, you just kind of do what's right," she added.

She believes the right thing to do is remember the man that has left a space empty at the bar, and in their hearts.

The tavern has planned a memorial bike run next weekend. The money raised will go towards Hibma's family as well as for a new engraved bench that will sit outside the Family Tavern, a place that was like home to him.

"We're all not going to be around forever but I think that bench is going to be," Vander Velde said. "It's important to us to have him here all the time because we miss him."

Event details:

Memorial Bike Run for Daniel Jay Hibma

Saturday August 19, 2017

Caledonia Family Tavern

114 E Main St SE, Caledonia, Michigan 49316

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and kick stands up at 12:00 p.m. It will be $20 per bike & $25 with a rider.

For more information about the Memorial Bike Run, check out the Facebook event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV