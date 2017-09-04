(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Greenville area man who provided methamphetamine and a popular club drug to an undercover officer at a Comstock Park gas station was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Nicholas E. Ormsbee, 35, was arrested after providing the drugs to an officer at Speedway, 4121 West River Drive NE, according to court records.

The officer bought 13 dosage units of MDMA from Ormbsee back in April, court records show. MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, is a popular recreational drug. During the transaction, Ormsbee offered to provide the officer with methamphetamine, court records show.

Ormsbee went to a vehicle where a woman was observed packaging methamphetamine, court records show. She handed Ormsbee the methamphetamine, which he then gave to the undercover officer, court records show.

Ormsbee was convicted of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a 20-year felony. Kent County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Leiber on Thursday, Aug. 31 sentenced him to between 3¼ and 20 years in prison.

“I know that your troubles date back to 1995, so I’m not naive enough to think that somebody didn’t try to get to you and communicate with you 22 years ago,’’ the judge said at sentencing. “I don’t know that I have the power to say words that will give you insight or the courage to change.’’

