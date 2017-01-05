Methamphetamine in the mail brings federal prison for Holland man

(Photo: Ottawa County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A Holland man convicted of running a drug conspiracy involving crystal methamphetamine mailed to Ottawa County from Arizona was sentenced this week to two years in federal prison.

Keith Allen Thorpe, 44, in September pleaded guilty to a federal methamphetamine conspiracy charge. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff ordered that Thorpe serve three years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

He was arrested in March after postal inspectors intercepted an Express Mail package containing methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin.

Charges were initially filed by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office, but the case was turned over to federal authorities.

Thorpe, who has convictions dating back to 1992, can trace his run-ins with the law to a “strong addiction to drugs,’’ his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“Mr. Thorpe became addicted after being introduced to methamphetamines, alcohol and marijuana at the early age of 13,’’ attorney Helen C. Nieuwenhuis wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He admitted to spending considerable time getting high and making arrangements to get drugs for his addiction.’’

Thorpe came on police radar in mid-March when a package mailed from Phoenix to Holland was flagged for inspection in Grand Rapids. Investigators with the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) worked with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on the case.

Drug dealers for years have used Priority Mail and Express Mail to ship narcotics and drug money. Express Mail offers overnight delivery and Priority Mail has two-day service.

Postal inspectors say the two services are popular with drug traffickers because of reliability, free Internet and telephone tracking service and a perception there's a minimal chance of being caught.

“Individuals who mail and receive controlled substances and their proceeds by mail often use a fictitious or incomplete name or address in order to hide their true identity,’’ U.S. Postal Inspector Mark Rossi wrote in a July criminal complaint involving the Holland methamphetamine investigation.

Postal inspectors made contact with the woman identified as the recipient. She told authorities she no longer lived at the Holland address, was not expecting any parcels and “believed someone may be using her name to conduct some ‘funny business,’’’ Rossi wrote.

The package contained about an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin, federal court records show.

WEMET officers replaced the methamphetamine with rock salt and Rossi, posing as a mailman, delivered the package to an address in Holland. Thorpe answered the door and accepted the package, Rossi wrote in the criminal complaint.

Thorpe was nabbed as he climbed into a car shortly after receiving the package. WEMET got a search warrant for his home and retrieved evidence consistent with drug trafficking, court records show.

Thorpe “has great remorse for his actions when on drugs and he has stated numerous times how this arrest and conviction have impacted him in a positive way,’’ Nieuwenhuis wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He presents as an individual who is tired of living the life of an addict and sincerely wants to recover.’’

