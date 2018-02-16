Mich. senators want top university officials to review sex investigations

Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow. File Photo.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Michigan's U.S. senators on Thursday said they're introducing legislation to require top university officials to certify to the federal government that they personally reviewed sexual abuse investigations involving their employees.

The legislation, which is being proposed by U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, both D-Mich., and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, comes in the wake of sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar being sentenced to decades in prison after being accused of molesting hundreds of women and girls.

Nassar, who did work for the U.S. Olympic team and USA Gymnastics, worked at Michigan State University. All three are under investigation to determine whether they responded appropriately to reports involving Nassar.

The legislation would require universities and colleges that receive federal funding to submit an annual certification to the U.S. Department of Education noting that top officials of the school — including either its president or an equivalent officer as well as at least one member of the school's board — reviewed sexual abuse investigations concerning any employee.

The certification also would require confirmation that none of the officials who reviewed it had in any way interfered with or inappropriately influenced the investigation.

"Too many young people have suffered appalling harm from abusers who should have been stopped by univerisity officials," Peters said.

