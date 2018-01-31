Michigan congressman on Amtrak train that collided with garbage truck

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided in Crozet with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Peters/The News Leader)

CROZET, VA. - A train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat collided with a garbage vehicle in western Virginia, Wednesday morning.

West Michigan Representative Bill Huizenga was standing in the aisle of the train when he felt a loud bang and crash.

"As we were just outside Charlotte, I was standing in the aisle talking to some colleagues and just a tremendous bang and shutter and knew instantly we had hit something big."

Huizenga said their car went past the wreckage where he could see some people thrown outside of the cab.

"It was serious and significant," Huizenga said.

According to ABC, there was one death so far, but all the members of Congress on board appear to be OK.

Many congressmen who are also doctors were able to quickly respond to some of those injured.

Huizenga said he felt no braking prior to the crash.

He also thanked the local first responders for their quick response and assistance in this crash, which he said could've been much worse.

Due to the number of inquiries I need to let everyone know that Natalie and I are on the train involved with the crash. While we are shaken, we are both OK. We have gathered to pray for the victims and 1st responders and ask everyone to join us. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 31, 2018

