Michigan Education Association packs a bus full headed to D.C.

Bus packed with Michigan educators headed to D.C. for the women's march on Jan. 20, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan Education Association organized a bus to take educators and any other interested passengers to D.C. for the women's march.

Candance Witri, a mother of two and daughter of a former teacher, said she is marching for women, but also for the sake of public education. Witri said one of the things bringing her to D.C. is Betsy Devos.

"I don't think that she's even looking at disabled kids and the effect that this would have. And we have wonderful public schools that are under supported and they need the support of people like Devos', they don't need the Devos' taking away from them," Witri said.

Their bus departed at 8:30 p.m. and will make the trip back directly after tomorrow's march.

