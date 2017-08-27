Michigan man charged with holding woman against her will

Eaton County Sheriff deputies and Lansing Township officers take into custody a man suspected of being involved with a kidnapping Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo: Robert Killips, Lansing State Journal)

MASON, MICH. - A Grand Ledge man has been charged with holding a woman against her will as they rode in a car through parts of Eaton and Ingham counties early this week.

Andrew John Spagnuolo, 20, faces felony counts of unlawful imprisonment, carrying a concealed weapon in an auto and felony firearm possession, court records show.

A 55th District Court magistrate set a $150,000 cash bond for him.

Spagnuolo was arrested Monday afternoon after a woman sent text messages to her mother saying she was being held against her will, Eaton County Sheriff's officials said.

Police said the incident began in Eaton County and ended in Ingham County.

In her text messages, the woman, 19, described the vehicle she and Spagnuolo were riding in, police said. Lansing Township police stopped the vehicle at West Saginaw Street and Waverly Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Spagnuolo and the woman were removed from the vehicle without incident, and no was injured, police said.

Spagnuolo was handed over to Eaton County deputies. But the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office agreed to handle the case because of a potential conflict of interest involving the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office, officials said.

Neil O'Brien, Eaton County's chief assistant prosecutor, said Prosecutor Doug Lloyd is familiar with Spagnuolo and his family and wanted to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Spagnuolo requested a court-appointed attorney, according to court records.

A hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges is set for Sept. 7.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal