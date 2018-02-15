Michigan school district closed for second day after 'threat of violence'

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

STOCKBRIDGE, MICH. - Stockbridge Community Schools are closed for a second day Thursday, as authorities continue to investigate threatening messages made against the district.

Superintendent Karl Heidrich announced the closure Tuesday evening in a Facebook post, writing that the "technology department received information regarding a threat of violence at the Junior/Senior High."

The district's two other schools were also closed. Heidrich could not immediately be reached Thursday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon Heidrich posted another message saying that "a series of inappropriate messages" included "threatening language that discussed violence directed towards the school."

Officials inspected the entire Junior/Senior High School Wednesday and found "no evidence to indicate that the threat was actionable," he wrote.

In a third announcement Wednesday evening, Heidrich wrote that officials decided to close the schools for a second day. "We continue to find no evidence to indicate the threat was actionable and we have received no further messages by our technology department," the message said. "However, we still need time to complete the investigation."

Stockbridge police did not immediately respond to a message left Thursday seeking comment.

