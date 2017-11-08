Michigan State Police roadside drug testing pilot program begins

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

Michigan State Police's one year pilot program to test drivers for being high on drugs like pot, begins Wednesday, Nov. 8.

There are currently 116 officers certified as Drug Recognition Experts in Michigan, said Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Flegel. Of those, 26 are participating in the pilot program in Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties, he said.

