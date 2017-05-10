Michigan State president addresses Larry Nassar, football sexual assault cases in video

President Lou Anna K. Simon speaking before the official groundbreaking of MSU's Grand Rapids Research Center (June 18, 2015) (Photo: Taz Painter, WZZM)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State President Lou Anna K. Simon issued a video late Wednesday afternoon addressing the separate sexual assault cases involving former university doctor Larry Nassar and three unnamed Spartan football players.

Simon also used the video to unveil the university’s new web site to help inform and update the community on “how we’re responding to this critical situation.”

“This is a difficult time and it’s been troubling for many, particularly Spartans, as they see media stories about investigations related to sexual assault at MSU,” Simon says in the video. “The seriousness of the charges requires the most deliberate investigations possible. So, I thank the Spartan community for your patience as we work with authorities to ensure justice is fully served. But most of all, I once again thank each and every individual who has come forward to share details of personally traumatic events. This is truly a courageous act.

“I recognize the pain sexual violence causes and truly regret any time someone in our community experiences it.”

MSU launched the website www.msu.edu/ourcommitment that Simon says is meant to give updates on the Nassar case and the football player investigations, as well as the university’s work to “combat sexual assault, improve patient care and safety, and protect youth on campus.”

“Sexual assault has no place at MSU,” Simon says in the video. “Anyone found to have violated the law or our policies will be held accountable. At MSU, we are determined to be better tomorrow than we are today.”

