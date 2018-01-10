Michigan sues company over chemical contaminants in water

(Photo: WZZM)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - The state of Michigan has sued Wolverine World Wide over chemical contaminants in drinking water, saying the lawsuit is needed to formalize the footwear company's response to the contamination and to reimburse the government for past and future costs.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says while the Rockford, Michigan-based company has been cooperative, a judge should still order Wolverine to prevent endangerment to public health, abate the contamination and pay state enforcement and other costs.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been detected at or near an old tannery and a dump site north of Grand Rapids. Seventy-eight residential drinking wells have tested above an advisory standard.

Wolverine says the suit was anticipated and it's working collaboratively with regulators.

© 2018 Associated Press