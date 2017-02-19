Michigan Women's Hall of Fame moving out of Lansing

Michigan Women's Historical Center and Hall of Fame, currently located in Lansing, Mich., will be moving to the Meridian Mall in Okemos in April 2017. (Photo: Michigan Women's Hall of Fame)

LANSING, MICH. - The Michigan Women's Hall of Fame is preparing for a move from Lansing to Okemos, just outside of the state's capital city.

Hall of Fame officials say the facility will move in late April from the historic Cooley-Haze House in downtown Lansing to Meridian Mall in Okemos.

More than 300 women have been inducted into the hall in the 34 years it's been in Lansing. The hall has also hosted more than 20 original exhibits there.

Interim executive director Caitlyn Perry Dial calls the move "bittersweet." But she says the location in Okemos will give the hall more amenities, including disability access, more foot traffic and more parking.

The hall has a series of events planned in March for its last Women's History Month in Lansing. You can check them out here.

