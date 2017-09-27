Missing: A Cedar Springs man has gone missing, sheriff asks for assistance

Kent Co. Sheriff: Michael Scott Cherpes is missing from Cedar Springs adult foster care home (Photo: Custom)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - A 31-year-old man walked away from County Haven Adult Foster Care home on East Muskegon Street in Cedar Springs, Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Michael Scott Cherpes is believed to have left some time between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Cherpes also has "flame" tattoos on both his forearms and is about 5'11.

Cherpes may be slower to respond and can get aggravated easily, according to a release from the Kent County Sheriff.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to contact the sheriff's office immediately at 616-632-6357.

