Missing Newaygo man: James William Powles

NEWAYGO, MICH. - The Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating James William Powles, 70, he was last seen driving a red 2002 Ford F150.

Powles has blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen in the area of Ensley Twp. on Nov. 7, around 1:45 p.m.

His license plate reads: BTD3930.

If you see this man, please contact the sheriff's office at 231-689-7303 or call 911.

