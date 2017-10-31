Modesto father made 9-year-old son's wheelchair best Halloween costume ever
Nine-year-old Tommy Loredo junior was born with a muscle condition that stiffens his joints making it hard to walk but his father is on a mission to make trick or treating a fun experience. (Oct. 30, 2017)
KXTV 1:43 PM. EDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Halloween 2017: When to go trick-or-treating in West…Oct 31, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
-
'You can't deny something's going on' | A tour of…Oct 30, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
GPRS teacher disciplined after physical altercation…Oct 31, 2017, 11:35 a.m.