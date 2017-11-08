Mona Shores superintendent placed on administrative leave indefinitely

Greg Helmer (Photo: Courtesy of Mona Shores Public Schools)

MONA SHORES, MICH. - Mona Shores placed their superintendent on leave indefinitely, this comes after reports of an incident with another employee led to a 'plan of assistance.'

The Mona Shores Board of Education voted 7-0 on Monday, Nov. 6 to place Superintendent Greg Helmer on administrative leave indefinitely.

The board will discuss Helmer's leave further at their Nov. 13 board meeting.

