More Kmart locations closing in Michigan this year

Kmart store signage is seen on the facade of a store in San Mateo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2011. (Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Two Michigan stores were a part of a list of more than 100 additional KMart and Sears stores set to close this year, according to parent company, Sears Holdings.

Sears announced on Thursday, Jan. 4 that the following Michigan locations will close between March and April:

67300 Main Street, Richmond, MI

205 South Greenville W Drive, Greenville, MI

This comes after several other West Michigan locations were closed over the past two years.

