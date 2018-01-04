WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

More Kmart locations closing in Michigan this year

KMart closing in Greenville

Staff , WZZM 9:46 PM. EST January 04, 2018

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Two Michigan stores were a part of a list of more than 100 additional KMart and Sears stores set to close this year, according to parent company, Sears Holdings. 

Sears announced on Thursday, Jan. 4 that the following Michigan locations will close between March and April:

  • 67300 Main Street, Richmond, MI
  • 205 South Greenville W Drive, Greenville, MI

This comes after several other West Michigan locations were closed over the past two years. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

 

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories