More Kmart locations closing in Michigan this year

GREENVILLE, MICH. - Two Michigan stores were a part of a list of more than 100 additional KMart and Sears stores set to close this year, according to parent company, Sears Holdings.
Sears announced on Thursday, Jan. 4 that the following Michigan locations will close between March and April:
- 67300 Main Street, Richmond, MI
- 205 South Greenville W Drive, Greenville, MI
This comes after several other West Michigan locations were closed over the past two years.
