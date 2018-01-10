More snow plows to be equipped with green lights, MDOT says

Caution is exactly what those with the Kent County Road Commission want you to use, for your own safety. (Photo: Jaleesa Irizarry, WZZM)

Expect to see more green lights on state operated snowplows throughout Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to have all of its winter maintenance vehicles equipped with green lights by the beginning of next winter -- and most county road commissions have green lights on their trucks, too.

The green color in the human eye is the most sensitive and has the largest wavelength, according to research. That makes it easier for drivers to see the plows in a snow storm.

However, private plow operators are not authorized to use green lights on their trucks. "It's illegal, you can be ticketed, you can be fined for using them is you're a private individual," Jerry Byrne with the Kent County Road Commissions told WZZM 13 in an earlier report. "If motorists start seeing green lights everywhere it's going to take away from the effectiveness going on in the road."

