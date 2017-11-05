More than 20 dead in Sutherland Springs church shooting

(Photo courtesy of Richard Cortez) (Photo: KENS)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - More than 20 people have been killed in a shooting that took place inside of a Wilson County church during Sunday service, just 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

KENS 5 arrived on the scene around 12 p.m. and witnessed tarps covering bodies, along with a very heavy police presence outside of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Tx.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that at least 15 people were shot in the incident. KENS 5 confirmed at the scene that there were multiple casualties including children.

Because there were numerous reports of shooting casualties ranging from 20 to 30 dead, KENS 5 was not able to report a specific number until the time of an official press conference in Stockdale, Tx.

The Associated Press was reporting at 3:36 p.m. that officials were reporting that more than 20 people were killed in the attack.

Local and state law enforcement were responding to the scene. The FBI was also en route to the scene around 2 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., KENS 5 was leaving the shooting scene and heading to Stockdale to wait for the official press conference.

