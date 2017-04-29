More than 200 people rally for Grand Rapids' 'People's Climate March'

A couple hundred people gathered at Rosa Parks Circle to talk climate change Saturday, April 29. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM 13, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "Everyone wants clean air and clean water," marcher Robert Hollister said.

Which is why Hollister brought his son Saturday, April 29, to the People's Climate March.

"For the next generation, it will impact him much more than it will me," Hollister said.

That notion seems to be a common sentiment for many.

"I think there's just dangers for our kids as they're growing up in terms of global warming and pollution and all the dangers that come with that," another marcher said.

Others believe that in order to stay ahead of climate change, the current administration needs to change.

"We want him to be impeached, we want all his people to go and let us do what we need to do to make our planet good again, America is already great, we need to keep it going," a participant said.

Says march organizer Theodore Converse Jr.: "I think this administration is taking itself more seriously than it takes anything else."

A local water conservationist has a game plan.

"An oil pipeline that starts in Superior, Wisconsin, and breaks into two twin pipelines through the straights of Mackinaw and runs through over back to Canada," said Stephanie Mabie, speaking of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline. "It's an unnecessary threat to our Great Lakes, it was projected to last 50 years and it is now 64 years old and it's a time bomb."

Whatever they're out here fighting for, it's all with the same thing in mind. The crowd ended with 100 chest taps, which marked President Donald Trump's 100th day in office.

This march was related to the one happening in Washington, D.C., and others across the nation asking for climate reform.

Last week, Trump's aides were supposed to decide whether to keep the United States part of an international agreement to reduce climate-warming carbon emissions, but that decision was postponed.

A White House spokesperson said that was because of scheduling conflicts and will be rescheduled.

