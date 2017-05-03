Mosquito season just around the corner, lawmakers taking action

(Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - With the onslaught of mosquitoes just around the corner, one Michigan lawmaker is taking action.

Legislation introduced this week would let townships set up special assessment districts to pay for spraying.

At least 25-percent of landowners in the targeted areas would have to be on board for that to happen. Under current law, counties and cities are able to establish a special assessment for spraying, but townships are not.

On Monday, the pest control company Orkin, ranked the Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek market 18th among its list of top 50 mosquito cities. Atlanta tops the list.

The mosquito abatement bill has been referred to a committee.

