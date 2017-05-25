Mother speaks out on heroin epidemic, year after losing her daughter

(Photo: Nicolas, Emma, Custom)

WHITEHALL, MICH. - A cross is propped up in the back of Louann Patterson's home in Whitehall, a ribbon on it reads "Daughter."

Patterson lost her 41-year-old daughter to heroin, a little over a year ago. Corinna, or Cori as her mom called her, struggled with drug addiction for more than a decade.

But Patterson said it was not long after she first started using heroin that she died.

The heroin epidemic in Muskegon is only growing worse. A bad batch of heroin is leading to dozens of young people and adults being hospitalized in the area. With only the lucky ones surviving because of a medication called Narcan.

Patterson wants to see change, she said she feels like everything is being swept under the rug.

"We are a small town, but this is a big problem," she said.

She says she is going to do everything she can to bring awareness to the issue.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with heroin addiction you can find treatments centers here.

© 2017 WZZM-TV