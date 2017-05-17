Mr. Alan's molding young entrepreneurs, opening new location in June

Students at Wyoming Lee High School at Mr. Alan's presentation on Wednesday, May 17. (Photo: WZZM 13)

WYOMING, MICH. - A Detroit-based shoe and sports apparel business will be opening another location in West Michigan soon.

In the meantime, Mr. Alan's is helping high school students run their own business. The company will be donating shoes to the students at Wyoming Lee High School, so they can experience what it's like to run their own Mister Alan's store.

Teachers will be able to reward students for getting good grades or having perfect attendance with $40 worth of "Mr. Alan's Bucks," which the students can use to buy the shoes they need for their stores. Once students have accumulated $100, they can pick out a pair of shoes.

"I'm excited," Brithany Reyes, a Wyoming Lee sophomore says. "I've been thinking of entering the field of business and I don't know which one yet, this opportunity is giving me insight in entrepreneurship."

The new Mr. Alan's location is scheduled to open in Wyoming on June 8, 2017.

