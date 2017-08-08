MSP police dog stabbed on duty has been released from hospital

A Michigan State Police K-9 Officer stabbed on duty has been released from a veterinary hospital to finish recovering.
Bolt, the police dog, is now at home with his handler to continue his recovery.
The dog was stabbed with a pocket knife, when it was sent to track down two people, who took off after a police chase as authorities responded to a report of shots fired near Howard City.
He was taken to the Michigan State Animal Hospital with some injuries.
Those two suspects, both from Grand Rapids, have been charged.
MSP says it will be a couple of weeks before Bolt to go back on duty.
