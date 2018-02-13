MSU Faculty Senate votes no confidence in Board of Trustees

Brian Breslin heads the table of MSU Board of Trustees during its meeting Friday. (Photo: Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - EAST LANSING - Members of Michigan State University's Faculty Senate overwhelmingly supported a no confidence vote in the Board of Trustees during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Some 65 voting faculty attended the meeting inside the International Center, with 61 voting no confidence.

A letter denoting the Faculty Senate's vote will be written and sent to the trustees, interim President John Engler, and members of the faculty.

Earlier this month, some 2,776 faculty members were asked if they favored holding a vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees. This came after the trustees named Engler as interim president. He will serve while a nationwide search for the next permanent president of the university is conducted.

A majority of the 1900 faculty members who responded - nearly 87% - voted in favor of having a vote. Roughly 10% voted against the motion and 3% abstained.

Lou Anna Simon, MSU's president since 2005, resigned last month amid fallout over the handling of the Larry Nassar scandal. Her contract allows her to assume a tenured position in the College of Education after leaving the presidency.

