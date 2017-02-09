MSU football players, staffer suspended during sexual assault investigation

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University has suspended three football players and a football staff member while its police department investigates allegations of sexual assault.
A separate investigation will look into whether there have been violations of the university’s Title IX policies, the university said in a statement posted online Thursday evening.
In addition, the university said it will bring in an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into whether the football program complied with university protocols for reporting violations of its sexual assault and harassment policy.
No charges have been filed yet, although Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has confirmed that her office received a heads up from the university police about the investigation and expects to receive its reports next week for review.
