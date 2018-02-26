Mujey Dumbuya's family wants answers from Kentwood schools

Murder victim's family demands answers

KENTWOOD, MICH. - The family of a 16-year-old murder victim is demanding answers. On Monday night, Feb. 26 Mujey Dumbuya's family faced school leaders in Kentwood.

"Was the school aware of Mr. Quinn's criminal background?" asks Jainya Sannoh the victim's aunt.

Many of the questions focused on 42-year-old Quinn James. James is currently in jail and charged with raping 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya. She was set to testify in his April trial, but was murdered last month.

James has not been charged with this death.

"Our hearts are broken, we've said all along and our hearts are broken for Mujey," says Kentwood Schools Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff.

"One of the things that's difficult is this is an ongoing criminal investigation so we have to be very careful of what we say and don't want to jeopardize law enforcement," says Zoerhoff.

Zoerhoff says James worked for the district from 2011 to 2017 as a groundskeeper but did not have contact with students. He says they were not aware of the 2014 rape charges. When the district learned of new criminal charges in 2017 they terminated James employment but did not send a letter to parents.

"One of the things you try and do is keep things confidential for the students. We wanted to make sure Mujey's identity was kept private," says Zoerhoff.

But the district admits they are now reviewing their policy on checking the background of employees.

"All I want is justice for her," says Sannoh.

