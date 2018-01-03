WZZM
Elba man killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-90

Updated Info On Thursday Crash

WGRZ 9:11 AM. EST January 03, 2018

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY--  The I-90 eastbound between the Williamsville tollbooth and Transit Road was closed for about eight hours Tuesday due to a multi-vehicle accident.

New York State Police have identified the man killed in the I-90 accident in Cheektowaga Tuesday as Edward Torres, 64, of Elba. 

Accident investigators say an accident on the I-90 forced a tractor trailer driver to stop abruptly.  They say Torres was unable to stop in time and hit the tractor trailer. Torres was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.  

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there were more than 20 vehicles involved in the accident.    Several others were treated for minor injures.  One other person is in serious condition. 

 

 

The I-90's eastbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

PHOTOS:  Multi-vehicle accident on the I-90EB

 

© 2018 WGRZ-TV


