Elba man killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-90

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY-- The I-90 eastbound between the Williamsville tollbooth and Transit Road was closed for about eight hours Tuesday due to a multi-vehicle accident.

New York State Police have identified the man killed in the I-90 accident in Cheektowaga Tuesday as Edward Torres, 64, of Elba.

Accident investigators say an accident on the I-90 forced a tractor trailer driver to stop abruptly. They say Torres was unable to stop in time and hit the tractor trailer. Torres was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there were more than 20 vehicles involved in the accident. Several others were treated for minor injures. One other person is in serious condition.

The I-90's eastbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Terrible accident on the 90 near Lancaster. 75+ car pile up. Be safe out there. Jaws of life being used on another car. pic.twitter.com/xgCMZGbpBE — Jake Boyce (@jaikboiz) January 2, 2018

