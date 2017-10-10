Musician escapes Las Vegas shooting, makes it to wedding day in S.A.

A musician made it out of Las Vegas before the mass shooting. He was headed back to San Antonio to get married. (PHOTOS: Courtesy of Adam Lohmeyer) (Photo: Adam Lohmeyer, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A guitarist who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas is grateful that he made it out alive to see his wedding day in San Antonio.

The day before the mass shooting, Adam Lohmeyer performed at the festival with artist Bailey Bryan. He left on a flight to San Antonio on Sunday, the day of the shooting. Lohmeyer said he was in disbelief when he heard about the shooting where 58 people were killed and 500 others were injured.

"You see the videos, and you see all the photos of everything and you're like: It's all so familiar. I was just there. A lot of my friends were just there, and that could have been me. It really makes you think to not take things for granted," said Lohmeyer. "It's heartbreaking to think about those families and what they were going through and the ones that got the call that their family member is holding on for their life."

Lohmeyer flew out to San Antonio to meet his family and bride-to-be.

"I was getting married a few days later. I was relieved that I was home safe and was able to have our wedding and be with my family and friends. I still had friends there, friends in other bands and other crews. I was really worried for their safety as well. Thankfully, everyone I knew, everyone that I was acquainted with was safe.

Lohymeyer doesn't believe in coincidence or fate, but credited a higher power for the chain of events. He said the shooting has not deterred him from performing again in Las Vegas.

"This isn't going to stop me from playing music. This is what I do. This is the only thing I'm really good at. People need their music, and music is a unifying thing," said Lohmeyer. "I want him to know and anyone who possibly would think about doing something like this to know that you can't win doing this."

Lohmeyer was raised in San Antonio but moved to Nashville, Tennessee about six years ago. He goes by Adam Flöhmeyer on stage.

